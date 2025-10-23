Patna: With the Bihar Assembly elections set to take place in two phases November 6 and 11, just days after the Chhath Puja festival, the BJP faces a crucial challenge: convincing lakhs of migrant workers to stay back and cast their votes before returning to their workplaces across India and abroad.

According to official data, over 48 lakh Biharis return home for the Chhath festivities every year, including 45.78 lakh domestic migrants and 2.17 lakh people working overseas.

However, many are reluctant to remain an extra week or more until polling day, fearing financial losses over missing work.

To tackle this, the BJP has launched an intensive booth-level campaign aimed at ensuring maximum voter retention. Within 48 hours of Chhath’s conclusion, party workers have been directed to conduct door-to-door visits, persuading returning migrants and their families to stay until the elections conclude.

“Staying back after Chhath is a tough call for many workers due to their jobs, but we’re trying to help, from explaining the importance of voting to even reaching out to employers if needed. It’s not just about votes, it’s about encouraging participation in democracy,” said a BJP source.

The party’s local units have also been tasked with offering logistical support, including transport and assistance in coordinating smooth return journeys after the polls.

Acknowledging that migrant voters can be decisive in closely contested constituencies, the BJP has mobilised its organisational network, from the Panna Pramukh system to booth workers and district-level leaders, to establish personal connections with these voters.

Districts with the highest concentration of migrant-origin voters include East Champaran (6.14 lakh), Patna (5.68 lakh), Siwan (5.48 lakh), Muzaffarpur (4.31 lakh), and Darbhanga (4.3 lakh).

Most of these constituencies go to the polls in the first phase, making the retention of migrants a critical electoral factor.

As the festive fervour of Chhath gives way to the election season, the BJP is determined to ensure that the “homecoming for Chhath also becomes a homecoming for democracy.”