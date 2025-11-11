New Delhi: Bihar has registered an overall voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, its highest since the first state polls in 1951, the Election Commission said Tuesday, adding that the state also recorded the highest female voter turnout in its history.

In a statement issued here, the poll watchdog noted that in the first phase of voting November 6, female turnout was recorded at 69.04 per cent as compared to 61.56 per cent men.

In the second and final phase of voting held Tuesday, the women voters again turned out in larger numbers at 74.03 per cent against a male voter turnout of 64.1 per cent.

The overall male-female ratio stood at 71.6 for women versus 62.8 for men.

In a disclaimer, the EC said the data is provisional and does not include service voters and percentage of transgender voters and postal ballots.

The final figures will be shared through the ECI Index Card, it underlined.