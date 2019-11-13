Mumbai: Roll-over contestant Ajeet Kumar, a jail superintendent from Hajipur, Bihar becomes the fourth crorepati of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. He won a whopping sum of Rs. 1 crore.

The question that won him Rs. 1 crore was: “Which was the first British satellite to have been launched successfully by a British rocket?” Mr Kumar resorted to his final lifeline fifty-fifty in order to get the answer right. He was left with two options – ‘Prospera’ and ‘Miranda.’ After taking his time, Mr Kumar finally picked Prospera- which turned out to be the right answer. Ajeet Kumar did not know the answer to the sixteenth and the last question and he decided to quit the game.

The 16th question that was worth Rs. 7 crore was: “Who is the first cricketer to score two T-20 International fifties in the same day in two different matches?” Big B congratulated Ajeet on his big win. Ajeet Kumar, who had won Rs. 12,50,000 in yesterday’s episode had two of his lifelines intact in tonight’s episode.

In the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, four contestants have managed to become crorepatis. Sanoj Raj from Bihar’s Jehanabad was the first one to go home with a prize money of Rs. 1 crore, followed by Babita Tade, who was a cook at a government school in Maharashtra. Gautam Kumar Jha, a senior section engineer in the Indian Railways was the third crorepati of the season, and Ajeet Kumar the fourth.