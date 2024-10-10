Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik Institute of Information Technology and Management (BIITM) celebrated its annual fest ‘JASHN 2024’ at the Rail Auditorium with a vibrant mix of academic discussions and cultural performance here Wednesday.

BIITM principal Mihir Ranjan Nayak, in his welcome address, presented the institute’s annual report, emphasising the institute’s mission to achieve excellence in academics and leadership development. The chief guest on the occasion, Padma awardee Aruna Mohanty, a renowned Odissi performer, connected lessons from mythology to modern leadership. “Just as Krishna stayed connected with his people during the Ras Leela, leaders must remain inclusive and empathetic,” she noted. IIM Bodh Gaya professor Sreelekha Mishra attended the event as guest of honour and encouraged the students to use the ‘Magic Pause Button’ when making decisions, urging them to reflect before acting.

Institute’s placement and training head K Chandrasekhar highlighted the importance of improving the institute’s placement record and stated, “We are committed to ensuring better opportunities for our students in the corporate world.” The event concluded with a vote of thanks from academics dean Chinmaya Kumar Dash, followed by cultural performances by students.