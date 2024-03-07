Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister Bijoy Mohapatra’s son Arabinda Mohapatra Thursday joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He joined BJD in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior party leaders including Kartik Pandian at Naveen Niwas.

Arabinda thanked Patnaik and his close aide Kartik Pandian after joining the BJD at Sankha Bhavan, the party’s headquarters here, and a party’s scarf was handed over to him. He later met the Chief Minister at his residence, Naveen Niwas.

Arabinda was welcomed in the party by Patnaik, who is also BJD president, in the presence of several leaders, MLAs and observers of Kendrapada district.

“I welcome Arabinda Mohaptra to the Biju Janata Dal. You (Arabinda) work hard for development of the Kendrapara district. He is the son of Bijoy babu,” Patnaik said during a programme at his residence.

Speculations were rife that Arabinda could join the BJD.

According to sources, his father Bijoy Mohapatra’s close aides had, in a recent meeting, suggested that Arabinda should join the BJD.

The development comes at a time when the BJP and the BJD are likely to form an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Odisha Assembly elections, 15 years after their break-up in 2009.

Notably, Bijoy Mohapatra was a staunch loyalist of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. He had held important responsibilities in Biju’s cabinet.

Mohapatra played an instrumental role in the formation of Biju Janata Dal in 1997 after the demise of Biju Patnaik. He was the Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the party.

In 2000, Mohapatra was given a ticket by the BJD. However, his ticket was withdrawn at the last minute. Afterwards, he snapped ties with BJD.

In 2001, Bijoy formed a party called Odisha Gana Parishad. The OGP formed an alliance with the Indian National Congress in the 2004 Assembly elections and got only four seats to contest. The party won two of these seats, but Mohapatra narrowly lost his election.

Later, Bijoy merged his party with NCP and became its chief in Odisha. However, before the 2009 elections, Sharad Pawar, NCP National President decided to ally with BJD. In protest, Bijoy resigned from NCP and joined BJP.

Bijoy lost the Assembly elections in 2009 and 2014, contesting from the Patkura and Mahakalapada Assembly seats respectively. In 2019, he again fought the Assembly election from Patkura seat and lost to BJD candidate Sabitri Agarwalla by 17,898 votes.

Presently, Mohapatra is a national executive member of the BJP.

PNN & Agencies