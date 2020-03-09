Boudh: An associate of the late Biju Patnaik, former MLA Prahlad Behera breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Burla hospital Monday.

He was 88 years old.

Sources said that he had been suffering from paralysis and diabetes.

Before becoming a politician, Behera used to be a driver. Once he got an opportunity to drive former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri to Puri during the latter’s visit to Odisha. Thereafter, Biju Patnaik recruited him as his chauffeur.

Realising it that Behera had an appetite for politics, Biju Patnaik once gave him an opportunity to address a gathering. Behera who had been waiting for such an opportunity made the best of it and captivated the audience with his speech.

This soon prompted Biju Patnaik to give Behera a ticket to contest elections. He contested and won the elections from Phulbani Assembly seat in the year 1977.

PNN