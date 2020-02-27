New Delhi: Rare photographs reminiscing Biju Patnaik’s contribution to Indonesian freedom struggle were put up for display at an exhibition organised by the Embassy of Indonesia here to mark the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

The exhibition organised at Teen Murthi Bhawan was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The photo exhibition displayed around 13 rare photographs of Biju Patnaik. The photos highlighted his role in the freedom struggle of Indonesia.

The elder brother of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prem Patnaik, his son Arun Patnaik was present at the exhibition along with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra and officials of Indonesian Embassy.