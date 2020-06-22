Bhubaneswar: Twenty motorcycle-borne miscreants wearing mask hurled stones and eggs at the house in which Odisha Vikash Parishad (OVP) president Sushant Padhi resides at Sai Vihar of Laxminagar locality here, Monday. They fled from the scene after committing the act at around 12.15 in the afternoon. Even though there was no harm caused to the house, the car of the house owner suffered extensive damages.

It should be stated here that the OVP had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court urging it to direct Odisha Government to postpone Rath Yatra this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the apex court stayed this year’s historic nine-day-long Puri Rath Yatra starting June 23, Padhi had been getting threatening phone calls.

On being informed, a team of 20 police personnel from Commisonerate Police rushed to Padhi’s house. They are investigating the matter. Police are also examining the footage of all the CCTV cameras in the locality to ascertain the identity of miscreants. Police said that they will soon be able to identify those who were involved in the attack on the house in which the OVP president stays.

PNN