Keonjhar: Three unidentified bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted over Rs 2,00,000 from a person in front of DCB Bank in this town Thursday.

A source said, Jajati Behera, a businessman, along with his brother had come to the bank to deposit money. They were carrying Rs 10 lakh in two bags and reached the bank in a car.

Jajati came out of the car with Rs 7.70 lakh and went into the bank. The rest amount was with his younger brother who was still in the car.

After some time, three miscreants on a bike stopped near the car. They struck up a conversation with him to divert his attention from the bag. They succeeded in doing so and one of them snatched the bag with the money and fled the spot.

The entire incident happened so quickly that Jajati’s brother did not get any time to resist them.

The two then went to the Keonjhar town police station and lodged an FIR. Police after registering a case have launched an investigation. Efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the three bike-borne miscreants.

PNN