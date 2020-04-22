Barbil: Due to an under-construction bridge on Bhadrasahi-Barbil state highway having no signage or barricade, a biker fell into it and died.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Pradhan, a resident of Barbil in Keonjhar district.

According to local people, Sudrashan was returning home on his bike. The under-construction bridge on Bhadrasahi-Barbil state highway, near the timber depot in Barbil, did not have any barricade nor any signage to alert commuters.

Soon after the incident people thronged the spot and demanded for steps being taken to barricade the construction area with radium strips and signage.

On being informed, police reached the spot, sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation.

PNN