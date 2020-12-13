Jagatsinghpur: A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot after his bike had a head-on collision with a car. The four-wheeler burst into flames, but the driver managed to escape. The accident took place in Jagatsinghpur district Sunday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, the mishap occurred on the Cuttack-Paradeep state highway near Raghunathpur Bazaar. The bike and the four-wheeler were coming from opposite directions. The intensity of the collision was so severe that the vehicle caught fire after the impact.

On being informed, fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flames. By then however, the car had already been reduced to ashes. Police have sent the body of the deceased motorcycle rider for post-mortem.

Traffic on the road was disrupted for some time with vehicles stranded on both the sides of the road.

