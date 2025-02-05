Bhubaneswar: Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has finally spoken about his relationship with Paula Hurd, calling her his ‘serious girlfriend’ while emphasising that they are ‘having fun’ together.

In a rare personal revelation, the 69-year-old reflected on his relationship with Ms Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, and spoke warmly about their time together. “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula,” he said. “So we’re having fun, going to the Olympics and lots of great things.”

The couple, who have been spotted together at public events since 2022, confirmed their relationship the following year. Since then, they have made several appearances together, including at the 2024 Olympics.

Ms Hurd has been deeply involved in philanthropy, particularly in education and healthcare. She was married to Mark Hurd until his passing in 2019, and the couple had two daughters. Over the years, she has actively supported fundraising efforts for various nonprofit organisations.

Gates also acknowledged Ms Hurd in his newly released memoir, Source Code, crediting her as one of the early readers of his manuscript. The book, which traces his childhood and early career, explores his journey leading up to the late 1970s, just a few years after co-founding Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

