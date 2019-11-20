Joda: Despite introduction of biometric system for disbursal of PDS items, some retailers are allegedly misappropriating food stuff and kerosene of beneficiaries through fraudulent means in Balagoda panchayat in Keonjhar district.

Beneficiaries like Manju Das, Nirmala Das, Gitarani Palei and Rashmi Das have alleged that the retailer takes their fingerprints on biometric when they go to pick their rations. But later they are informed that due to biometric link failure, no food stuff is available for them, they rued.

When the beneficiaries subsequently visit the retailers, they are told that food stuff will not be given to them.

Sobha Patra, a beneficiary, alleged although two more members joined her family, the two are not getting their ration due to them.

PDS items are misappropriated in similar ways in other panchayats too. People have demanded Vigilance probe into the PDS distribution in rural areas. However, Champua civil supplies inspector Jitray Tudu did not take the call.