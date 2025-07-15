Jajpur: Reaffirming its commitment to community-centric development, the Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) — the CSR arm of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) — launched two flagship outreach initiatives, Kanya Express and e-Shikshya Express, in Kalinganagar, Jajpur, Monday. The programmes were inaugurated by Jajpur Collector and District Magistrate, P Anvesha Reddy. Commenting on the significance of the initiatives, Shaifalika Panda, Trustee and CEO of BIPF, said, “True development isn’t about waiting for operations to begin — it’s about showing up for communities from day one.

With Kanya Express and e-Shikshya Express, we’re bringing essential services directly to where they’re needed most. These initiatives reflect our belief that early investment in health, education, and dignity lays the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive future.” The Kanya Express, part of BIPF’s healthcare vertical since 2021, is a mobile health initiative focused on combating anaemia among adolescent girls. It raises awareness on nutrition, menstrual hygiene, and preventive healthcare.

With anaemia affecting over 56 per cent of adolescent girls in India, the programme addresses a critical gap in rural healthcare services. Complementing it is the e-Shikshya Express, introduced in 2024, which functions as a mobile digital learning centre. It delivers basic digital literacy and computer skills to underserved communities, empowering individuals—especially youth and women—to confidently navigate an increasingly digital world.