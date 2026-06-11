Bhubaneswar: Accidents involving Ama Buses continue to be a concern in the City.

In the latest incident, a motorcyclist was injured after an Ama Bus allegedly hit his bike from behind near Shreya Chhak under the jurisdiction of Kharavela Nagar police station Wednesday.

The injured person has been identified as Liku Behera, a resident of the city.

According to sources, Liku Behera was waiting at a traffic signal on his motorcycle when an Ama Bus operating on Route No. 9 (OD 33 AN 0660) allegedly rammed the vehicle from behind.

The impact threw him and his motorcycle onto the road, causing injuries to his hands and legs.

Locals rushed to his aid and shifted him to the Capital Hospital for treatment before informing the police.

“An Ama Bus hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the rider to fall onto the road.

He sustained injuries to his hands and legs and was taken to hospital,” an eyewitness said.

Police later reached the spot, seized the bus and detained the driver.

“We have seized the bus and detained the driver.

Further investigation is underway,” said Debendra Kumar Biswal, Inspector-in-Charge of Kharavela Nagar police station.