Rampurhat/Kolkata (West Bengal): A woman who had suffered burns in the petrol bomb attack in Bogtui village in Birbhum district last week died in a hospital Monday. The death took the toll to nine, a police officer said. Out of the nine deceased, seven are women and two are children.

“The woman, Najema Bibi, who died today (Monday), had nearly 65 per cent burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated last (Sunday) night. She was then put on ventilation in the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. She finally succumbed to her injuries this morning,” the police officer said. Three persons, including a boy, are still undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The CBI probing the case could not record Najema Bibi’s statement Sunday, when its sleuths visited the hospital. She was in a critical condition and cannot talk, CBI officers were told.

Some eight people were burnt to death in the early hours of March 21, after unknown assailants attacked some 10 houses in Bogtui village near Rampurhat with petrol bombs setting them on fire. The attack is suspected to have been planned as a revenge for the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader with its roots in rivalry over illegal sand mining.