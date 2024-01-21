Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Sunday expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the Central forces have been dealing with the current crisis in the northeastern state impacted by ethnic violence that first broke out May 3 last year.

Saying that the role of Central forces extends beyond “observation” to the “protection of lives and property”, Singh asserted that the security personnel were in the state to help contain the violence and not “simply watch and observe”.

“You (referring to Central forces) were not invited to observe what is going on. You were deployed to protect the integrity of the state… the life and properties of the innocent people. We are Indians,” the CM said while speaking at the 52nd Statehood day parade held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles parade ground here.

He urged heightened vigilance among state forces in response to the challenging security situation.

The Chief Minister’s observation came in the wake of the recent intensified onslaughts on security personnel and civilians by suspected militants at various places in the state, including Moreh in Tengnoupal district and Bishnupur district.

Taking into account the prevailing situation besieging the restive state, he also appealed to all state forces to stay vigil all the time. Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the latter’s recent assurance to fence the India-Myanmar border, to end the Free Movement Regime between the two countries, and implement the National Registry of Citizenship, Singh said these assurances are the biggest gifts for the people of Manipur.

The CM warned those who are challenging Manipur’s unity and integrity, saying that they should know that the state’s indigenous people would unite to meet any such challenge.

Singh reiterated that if there is scope for dialogue he is ready and that the state force is also ready for any challenges.

He added that attacks on unarmed civilians should cease on both sides for the sake of humanity.

On developmental aspects, he said the present government has special interest in the development of the hill districts in various sectors, highlighting the upgrade of educational institutions, development of sports facilities like wrestling stadium in Senapati, Youth Skill Development Centres in district headquarters, etc. Noting that without equal development, there can be no peace and unity, he said the government had been developing infrastructure in the hills over the past five or so years bringing a huge landscape change.

“Unfortunately, the unwanted incidents since May 3 last year have stopped development work in some districts,” the CM lamented. Showing concern towards the condition of the people displaced by the ongoing conflict and are currently putting up relief camp inmates, the CM said that the Deputy Commissioners should visit the camps at least once a week and interact with the individuals and families to know their grievances.

The government has been putting all efforts to safeguard and protect the state, he said, adding: “We are Indians and every life is precious.”

IANS