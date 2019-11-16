Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapur has been in the entertainment industry for ten years. He is well known for his performances in the 2013 films Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, both of which rank among the highest-grossing Hindi films.

He paired with Shraddha Kapoor in the film Aashiqui 2 which has been described as a turning point in his career. Today is Aditya’s birthday so us know some interesting facts relating to him on this occasion.

Kapur started his career as a VJ on music channel Channel V India, where his comic timing and ‘unique style of hosting’ made him a hit. He did a show Pakao for Channel V, and also hosted the hugely popular, ‘India’s Hottest’ show with VJ Bruna Abdullah. He exited the show in 2008.

In 2009, Kapur made his acting debut with the Vipul Shah-directed musical comedy London Dreams, in which he featured alongside Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Asin.

Then he appeared in Action Replay as son of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. After this he also worked with Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish. He did many films after that including Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Dear Zindagi, OK Jaanu, Welcome to New York and Kalank.

Some of these films managed to do well at the box office and some went flat. Aditya was last seen in the film Kalank. Expectations were high from the film but it flopped at the box office.

Kapur will next reunite with Mohit Suri for the romantic thriller Malang, which also features Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor, and star in Anurag Basu’s as-yet untitled action romance alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. He is also filming Mahesh Bhatt’s romantic thriller Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 thriller Sadak, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

Kapur’s brother Siddharth Roy Kapur is the executive officer of UTV Motion Pictures. Siddharth’s wife Vidya Balan is Kapur’s sister-in-law.