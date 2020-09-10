Mumbai: Today, he is a well known filmmaker. But, there were days when he had to sleep on road with no work after coming to Mumbai. Yes, we are talking about birthday boy Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag is a well-known Hindi film director, producer and actor. Today he turns a year older. On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts related to him. Due to his desire to become a scientist, Kashyap went to Delhi for his higher studies and enrolled himself into a zoology course at the Hansraj College (University of Delhi); he graduated in 1993.

He then eventually joined a street theatre group, Jana Natya Manch and did many street plays. The same year, his couple of friends “urged him to catch a de Sica retrospective” at the International Film Festival of India. In ten days, he saw 55 films at the festival, and Vittorio De Sica’s Bicycle Thieves was the film that influenced him the most.

When Anurag came to Mumbai in search of work, he had only 5 to 6 thousand rupees in his pocket. Now it was very difficult to live in a city like Mumbai. When Anurag ran out of money, he also had to sleep on the streets. Then he got work in Prithvi Theater.

Talking about his personal life, Anurag Kashyap was earlier married to Aarti Bajaj but both got divorced in 2009. She later married actress Kalki Koechlin. However, after some time Anurag got divorced from Kalki too. Anurag has a daughter from his first wife named Alia Kashyap.

Anurag has many big films in his belt. Such as Black Friday (2007), Dev D (2009), Gulal (2009), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Bombay Talkies (2013), Ugly (2014), Bombay Velvet (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016).