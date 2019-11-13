Mumbai: Aryan Khan, one of the most popular star kids and son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 22nd birthday today. Like his father, he too always stays in the headlines.

Aryan is quite stylish and handsome and has a tremendous fan following. For this reason, Aryan’s name has also been associated with many girls starting form Navya Naveli, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

He has officially kicked off birthday celebrations with his college friends. While fans flooded social media handles with notes of love and good wishes for the young hunk, his friends joined in by sharing some cool rare and unseen photos and videos and of the hunk along with their sweet birthday messages.

Navya and Aryan are from the same school because of which duo share a great friendship. Few months ago their photos went viral on social media and their reported popped that both are dating each other. However, this was a rumor later it was proved.

Reports also stated that during his study period his name was associated with a blogger from London, with whom his pictures went viral. There were reports that Gauri Khan herself had met this girl and she found her very sweet.

During Aryan’s graduation party, he was seen in pictures with a London based girl. Aryan was seen to be quite close with the girl wearing red top and black shorts, after which there were reports of Aryan being in a relationship with this mystery girl.

Aryan Khan has made his debut in Hindi films. In the recently released film The Lion King, he gave his voice to the role of Simmba. His father Shah Rukh Khan gave the voice for Mufasa.