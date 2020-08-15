Mumbai: Indian film director Ayan Mukerji celebrates his birthday 15 August.

Ayan is one of those Hindi film directors who have made a big mark as directors in a very short period of time. He made his directorial debut at a very young age and established his own identity.

Today on the occasion of the birthday, let us tell you some interesting things related to him.

Ayan is the son of actor Deb Mukherjee, who has been a well-known artist of Bengali and Hindi films. Most of the people in his family are related to films. Ayan started his career as a co-director.

Ayan started his career as an assistant to Ashutosh Gowariker, his brother-in-law, on the 2004 film Swades, and later to Karan Johar on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He then decided to direct his own films.

Ayan has directed only two films so far. Ayan’s debut film as director was Wake Up Sid. The film was released in the year 2009 starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Ayan made a lot of headlines on the big screen from his very first film. The film was well-received by the audience.

Ayan also did another film with actor Ranbir Kapoor titled Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Kekalan in the lead roles. Ayan has been nominated as the Best Director at the Filmfare Awards for both these films. Significantly, in both the films, Ranbir Kapoor was in the lead role.

On the professional front, his upcoming film is Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.