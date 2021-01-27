Mumbai: Bobby Deol is now a family man who is living a happy life with his wife and children. But there was a time when he was deeply in love with a popular actress.

The actress we are talking about is Neelam Kothari, who appeared in a number of films in the ’80s and ’90s. Bobby and Neelam were in a serious relationship and wanted to marry each other.

However, Bobby’s father Dharmendra was strictly against this relationship. He did not want any of his sons to marry an actress.

Hence, Bobby and Neelam had to split. Bobby later tied the knot with Tanya and theirs was a typical arranged marriage. Even Bobby’s elder brother Sunny Deol had an arranged marriage because of Dharmendra.

Eventually, Neelam got married to businessman Rishi Sethia but this marriage could not last long and the two got separated soon. Later, Neelam married actor Samir Soni in 2011. Two years after their marriage, they decided to adopt a girl and named her Ahana.

