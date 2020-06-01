Mumbai: Team India wicketkeeper and batsman Dinesh Karthik is celebrating his 35rd birthday today.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Dinesh started playing cricket at the age of 10. He led Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2018 season.

At some point Dinesh Karthik got such a pain that he will never forget in his entire life. Team India’s trusted opener Murali Vijay and Karthik were very good friends.

The duo had played cricket for their home state for years inside the field while Vijay had been secretly flirting with Dinesh’s wife Nikita outside the grounds.

Dinesh and Nikita married in 2007. Their families were really close and they decided to convert their childhood friendship into marriage. Things were going fine till Nikita came in contact with Vijay during IPL 5 in 2012. As soon as Dinesh came to know about Nikita’s relation with Murali, he divorced Nikita silently and avoided creating any scene.

It is said that when Dinesh decided to leave Nikita, she was pregnant. Nikita married Vijay as soon as she got divorced. Nikita later also gave birth to a son.

Meanwhile, Indian squash player Deepika Pallikal entered Dinesh’s life. Dinesh and Deepika got engaged in 2013. Deepika supported Dinesh and they got married in August 2015 after an affair of two years.

Deepika is a Christian, while Dinesh is a Hindu, so the wedding was held in both religions. The two married 18 August 2015, first according to Christian customs and then 20 August according to Hindu customs. Since then, Dinesh’s game has seen a tremendous change.