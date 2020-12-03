Mumbai: Popular Hindi cinema actor Jimmy Sheirgill is known for his distinct acting and character in films. He has played several memorable characters in many films. Jimmy has won the hearts of audiences by working with many of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. Jimmy celebrates his birthday December 3. On the occasion of birthday, let us tell you a few interesting facts related to him.

Jimmy did his early studies from Gorakhpur. After this Jimmy completed the rest of his studies in Lucknow and Punjab. After completing his studies he decided to venture into cinema. He went to Mumbai after a cousin convinced him to try his luck in the film industry. There, he attended Roshan Taneja’s acting classes.

Jimmy started his career with the film Maachis (1996).

Then appeared in films including Mohabbatein, Dil Hai Tumara, Umar, Munna Bhai MBBS, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Special 26 has left an indelible mark on the big screen. Apart from Hindi cinema, Jimmy has also shown his acting skills in Punjabi cinema.

Jimmy Shergill has acted in many Punjabi films including Mannat, Dharti, Aa Gaye Munde UK De, Shareek and Daana Paani.

On the personal front, Jimmy married his girlfriend Priyanka in the year 2001. Before marriage, both of them had dated each other for a long time. The couple also have a son named Veer.