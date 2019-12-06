Mumbai: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who turns 31 this Friday, was born December 6, 1988. On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you some lesser-known facts about the cricketer.

His father Anirudh was a watchman for a private security agency. Anirudh wanted Ravindra to become an officer in the Indian Army, but Ravindra’s interest was in cricket. He was afraid of his father during his childhood. His mother Lata died in an accident in 2005 and the trauma of his mother’s death almost made him quit cricket.

During the T20 series in 2016, Jadeja tied the knot with Riva Solanki.

Riva is an acquaintance of Jadeja’s sister Naina and knew Jadeja’s family for quite some time. It was Ravindra’s family who decided to get the duo married and fixed a typical arranged union. While he managed to brush aside the topic on many occasions, his family remained adamant.

The cricketer finally decided to contact Riva through messaging app WhatsApp. A normal conversation soon led to a casual meet and as fate would have it, it was love at first sight for Jadeja.

Later, their meeting blossomed into romance in 2015 and they finally got married a year later.

They had a daughter in June 2017.

Reeva is often seen supporting her husband from the stands whenever he plays and going by the looks of it, love is surely in the air. In an interview after her marriage, Riva shared that she had no interest in cricket earlier but now watches it because of her husband.