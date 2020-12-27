Hindi cinema superstar Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan is reportedly very close to Katrina Kaif.

According to several reports, Salma had almost finalised Salman’s marriage to Katrina.

B-town insiders say that out of all the girls that have been allegedly been in a relationship with Salman, Katrina is closest to his mom Salma. There was a time when Salma was hell-bent on getting Salman and Katrina married.

Salman is arguably the most eligible bachelor in Hindi film industry. Salma has been waiting for a long time to see her son tie the knot. But Salman has been adamant that he will not marry until all the court cases that he is facing are cleared.

All the girls who have been in relationship with Salman have been frequent visitors to Salman’s house and hence grew close to his parents Salim Khan and Salma.

Veteran scriptwriter and film producer Salim Khan had once said that Salman’s marriage is a big challenge and that he wants a reflection of Salma in any girl that Salman eventually marries. “Now, isn’t it a weird wish?” asked Salim while laughing all the while.

Salman and Katrina were arguably the most popular couple in Hindi cinema. Everyone from fans to media tipped both of them to eventually tie the knot. But things between the two hit a rough patch with the entry of Ranbeer Kapoor in Katrina’s life. The two actors grew close to each other during the shooting of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Salman and Katrina subsequently called quits on heir relationship.

During his sister Arpita Khan’s wedding, Salman took a snide attack on Katrina and said that she missed a beautiful opportunity of becoming ‘Mrs. Khan’.

However, Salman and Katrina are believed to be friends even now and enjoy a cordial and professional relationship.

