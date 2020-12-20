Mumbai: Hindi cinema superstar Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan turns 50 today.

Sohail tried his luck in films but his career never really took off. He then featured in a few films with brother Salman and those did well at the box office largely due to Salman’s presence on the screen.

Sohail was last seen in a cameo in his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s film Loveyatri (2018).

Born 20 December 1970, Sohail started his career as a film producer and director making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar. He then directed both his brothers — Salman and Arbaaz — in the hit film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998).

Sohail fell in love with a girl named Seema Sachdev. Seema was pursuing her dream of becoming a successful fashion designer in Mumbai where she met the Tubelight actor.

Both of them fell in love with each other and started dating. Both wanted to get married as soon as possible but Seema’s family opposed the wedding in the beginning.

This led Seema and Sohail to take a hasty decision. The day Sohail’s first film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was released, the couple eloped and got married.

Post marriage, Sohail started an entertainment business with Seema. Seema became a fashion designer in many TV shows and movies. Sussanne Roshan, Maheep Kapoor and Seema own a boutique named Bandra 190.

Now Seema runs both hers and her husband’s businesses worth crores of rupees. The couple is blessed with two sons — Nirvan and Yohan.

IANS