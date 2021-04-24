Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 34th birthday today.

Born 24 April 1987, Varun has become one of the stars of the Hindi film industry, who has given several successive hits.

But do you know that Varun loved wrestling during his childhood and wanted to become a wrestler? Later, he tried his luck in the acting world and today he no longer needs any introduction.

Before he started his film career, he worked as an assistant director. Varun appeared in the film Student of the Year but in fact his first film was My Name is Khan in which he worked as an assistant to Karan Johar.

During the shooting of the film My Name Is Khan, Varun was not only working as an assistant director, but he was learning the nuances of acting. After making his debut, he appeared in several films one after the other. In the film Badlapur, Varun made it clear that he fits in every character. In ABCD 2, fans liked adored him as a powerful dancer.

Varun has recently completed shooting of the film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Kriti Sanon is the female lead in this film.