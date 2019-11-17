New Delhi: Yusuf Pathan who made his debut in first-class cricket in 2001/02 turns 37 today. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm offbreak bowler and the older brother of Irfan Pathan.

Though Irfan is younger, he sacrificed a lot for his brother. The former Indian pacer sacrificed the love of his life for his brother.

Irfan in his younger days fell in love with a girl named Shivangi Dev who is a chartered accountant by profession. The two love birds met in 2003 when India was touring Australia. Reports said that it was love at sight for both of them.

The love between them was so deep that Shivangi even flew down to India to be with Irfan.

She stayed in Vadodara for three long years. But, their love story had to come to an end as in 2012 they started drifting apart. According to reports, Irfan wanted his elder brother Yusuf to get married first but Shivangi wanted an early marriage. This finally led to their break up.

In an interview in 2012, Irfan admitted to their affair and also said that it’s over now and he is now married to Jeddah-based Safa Baig, who is an Indian national who is now working in a PR firm as an executive editor. She has featured in several prominent fashion magazines in the Gulf.

Meanwhile birthday boy Yusuf married Mumbai-based physiotherapist Afreen who gave birth to a baby boy 17th April 2014