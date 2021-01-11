Mumbai: The Hindi film industry can be an unpredictable place. While there are so many actors who became overnight stars, there are many famous stars who are now leading a life of oblivion.

Despite being top actors once, they are now forgotten by the masses after a few flop movies. While it is easy to gain fame and get recognition, it comes with risk. Many stars have lost fame due to flop movies.

Well, today is the birthday of Aashiqui fame actress Anu Aggarwal. An accident changed the life of this famous actress. The gorgeous beauty became an overnight star after her debut in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial. As the black beauty celebrates her birthday today, let’s have a look into her journey in the Hindi industry.

Anu celebrates her birthday January 11. It was director-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who noticed Anu and launched her in Aashiqui opposite Rahul Roy. After this film, Anu was listed in the tops actress of her time.

However, her fame did not last long. Today Anu is leading a life of anonymity away from entertainment industry. She is best known for her works in Aashiqui, The Cloud Door and Thiruda Thiruda.

Born in 1969, her life changed in the year 1999 when she met with an accident. This was the worst phase of her life as Anu not only lost her memory in this accident, but remained in coma for 29 days.

Anu’s memory also got affected badly. When Anu slowly came out of this accident, she decided to fight and thought that she will tell the world about the incident. Anu wrote her autobiography, so that everyone could know her story.

On the occasion of the release of Anu’s book, Mahesh Bhatt had praised Anu and said that this girl has come out from mouth of death. But the shocking thing for me is that how she turned her life in such a difficult time.

The actress is not married yet. She teaches play to children, practices yoga. Apart from this, she is a powerlifter and participated in many weight lifting competitions.