Mumbai: Falguni Pathak used to be a well-known name in the Hindi film industry but suddenly went under the radar.

The singer, famous for her iconic short hairstyle, now sings only during Navratri events.

Falguni celebrates her 56th birthday March 12. On this occasion, let us learn about some unheard stories related to her.

The Chudi jo khanki haathon mein singer belongs to a Gujarati family and has not married yet. She is very popular with the Gujarati community and is frequently called to perform for popular festivals like Navratri in the state.

She has made appearances in television shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Dandiya Dhoom, Comedy Nights With Kapil and Primetime Show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

In August 2013, it was reported that she would make Rs 2 crore during the year’s Navratri festivities. The singer was reportedly offered Rs 22 lakh for each day she sings and performs for an event management company. The organisers were planning to utilize her popularity to woo sponsors.

Apart from this, Falguni is the favorite singer of the Ambani family and often seen at functions hosted by them.

Falguni who is also known as the ‘Dandiya Queen’, started her career with her album Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi (1998). Some of her popular songs are Chudi jo khanki haathon mein, Maine payal hai chhankai, Meri chunar udd udd jaye, Ayi pardesh se pariyon ki rani and Sawaan Mein.

In an interview, Falguni had said that she has been giving stage performances since childhood.

She is widely regarded as the ‘Indian Madonna’.