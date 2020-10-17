Mumbai: Actress Soumya Seth, who was popularly known as Navya for her role in Navya… Naye Dhadkan Nayee celebrates her birthday today. The gorgeous beauty who was last seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat as the female lead Kaurwaki turns a year older.

In a short span of time, the gorgeous actress had made a place in the audience’s heart with her performances on television. But for some reason, she decided to quit the entertainment industry. But despite being away for so many years, nobody has forgotten her.

On her birthday, let’s talk about her professional and personal life. In just five years of her television career, Soumya had created a separate identity in the industry. But in spite of this she said goodbye to the industry and settled abroad.

Soumya appeared in Navya serial between the years 20011 and 2012. Soumya’s innocence convinced the audience following which she turned into a household name.

Soumya married her boyfriend in the year 2017 after which she settled abroad. However, Soumya’s marriage did not last long and she separated from her husband only days after the birth of her first child. Shortly after separating from her husband, Soumya shared a post on social media. Through this post, she had indicated that she had been a victim of domestic violence. However, she never spoke openly about this.

Apart from Navya, she played a supporting role in the show V-The Serial on Channel V and later appeared on Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat as the female protagonist, along with Rohit Khurana and Abhishek Malik. She also played the lead role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, as the female lead, Kaurwaki.