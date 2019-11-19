Mumbai: Actress and beauty queen Sushmita Sen is one of the most beautiful woman in the film industry. The gorgeous diva, who is away from showbiz for quite some time now, celebrates her birthday today.

The former Miss Universe turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in from her fans and friends. Though away from limelight, she is very active on social media and keeps updating her fans through pictures and videos.

Sushmita is giving full time to her family, children and business. On her birthday, let’s have a look into her love life and the handsome men she has dated. Here are some men who were very lucky to be in Sush’s life:

Rohman Shawl: Sushmita is currently dating this young model. Both have been spotted together on a number of occasions. Sushmita made her relationship with Rohman public with a social media post. She posted a picture with Rohman in front of the Taj Mahal and captioned it as “the love of my life”. Rohman is a 27 year old model who hails from Noida and has walked the ramp for a number of big designers.

Vikram Bhatt: They fell in love while shooting for the 1996 film Dastak. By this time Bhatt was married and this extramarital affair caused him a lot of trouble. As a result, this relationship didn’t last long and soon the duo parted their ways.

Randeep Hooda: The two started dating while shooting for ‘Karma, Confessions and Holi’. Randeep and Sushmita’s relationship lasted for three years. In an interview, Hooda said that breaking up with Sushmita was the best thing that had happened to him.

Bunty Sajdeh: Sush also dated Bunty Sajdeh, who heads a talent management company named Cornerstone. They were spotted together multiple times after which Sushmita and Bunty’s affair was caught. He was Sushmita’s manager at that time.

Sabeer Bhatia: The diva was also linked with Sabeer Bhatia, founder of Hotmail. There were various rumours that Bhatia had gifted a 10.5-carat diamond to his lady-love.

Mudassar Aziz: Mudassar Aziz was the director of Sushmita Sen’s movie Dulha Mil Gaya. The duo started liking each other and soon fell in love. However, the two split after a while mutually.