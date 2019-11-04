Mumbai: Evergreen actress Tabu, who has been enthralling fans for three decades, celebrates her 47th birthday today. Wishes poured in for the beautiful actress as she turned a year older Monday.

Tabu was last seen in De De Pyar De along starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. In a career span of 30 years, Tabu has won the National Film Award for Best Actress twice and has received six Filmfare Awards, including a record four Critics Awards for Best Actress. In 2011, the Government of India awarded her with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country.

Despite of such honour, her life has been full of ups and downs. Even at this stage of age, Tabu is still single, unmarried. Moreover, at the moment, Tabu has no intention of getting married.

During an interview, Tabu made shocking revelation on her marriage; she is single today because of Ajay Devgn. “Yes, Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship,” Tabu said.

She further added, when she was young Sameer and Ajay would spy on her, follow her around and threaten to beat up any boys who were caught talking to the actress. That is why I am single till today and the reason is only Ajay, she stated.

Tabu went on to say, ‘I used to tell Ajay to find a boy, but he did not find it. I hope he will regret it now. Ajay is very protective and our relationship is very different. ‘

On the work front, she will share screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Janemaan and will also appear in a South movie starring superstar Mahesh Babu in lead role.