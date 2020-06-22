Jharsuguda: A birthday party and a marriage anniversary party thrown by two people was the trigger for 17 Covid-19 positive cases in OPM Colony of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district.

The district administration has registered a police complaint against the two persons for breaking COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown norms.

Sources said that a husband along with his wife and son returned from Gurugram, June 6. For this the district administration asked them to be in home quarantine for seven days. During their home quarantine period, the couple celebrated their son’s birthday, June 9.

The woman was subsequently detected as COVID-19 positive June 15.

Meanwhile, her neighbour who attended the birthday party also went to attend a marriage anniversary party in that colony.

Following the incident the district administration started contact tracing and found 17 persons as COVID-19 positive in that colony.

According to Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, the complaint has been lodged against the heads of two families under Section 15 of the Disaster Management Act and Sections 296, 271, and 188 of IPC.

PNN