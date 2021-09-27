Jammu: Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu concluded Monday his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. He interacted with the Panchayati Raj Institution members and also took stock of functioning of the Jal Shakti department, an official spokesperson said. Tudu, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs was in Kishtwar as part of the central government’s public outreach programme. Bishweswar Tudu stressed the PRI members to work in tandem with the local administration in the effective and efficient implementation of developmental schemes and projects.

During his tour of the district, the spokesperson said the minister interacted with scores of delegations and listened to their grievances.

While interacting with the delegation of Schedule Tribes, Tudu said the central government has launched a number of welfare schemes for the tribal sections of the society, which shall ensure upliftment of these downtrodden sections.

“The only need of the hour is to inform the stakeholders about these schemes,” Tudu said and asked the district administration and PRIs to conduct awareness camps on a mission mode basis so that the benefit could be reached to each beneficiary to bring tangible results.

Tudu also held meetings with various delegations of political parties and contractors who apprised him of bottlenecks in the path of implementation of various development projections in the district, the spokesperson said.

Reiterating the initiative taken by the central and state governments to secure the livelihood of youths and women under the banner of ‘Livelihood Mission’, Tudu urged the youth to avail these schemes by registering themselves with concerned departments.

The minister said the Hydro-Electric Power Projects in the district has further increased the employment avenues in the district. Earlier, he chaired the meeting with the Jal Shakti department and reviewed its functioning and progress.