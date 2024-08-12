Bhubaneswar: Bitti Hottra Mohanty who was convicted for raping a German woman died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital sources said Monday.

Bitti Hottra was about 40 years old and son of former Director General of Police (Prisons) BB Mohanty. He was suffering from stomach cancer and died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar Sunday, they said.

Mohanty was convicted by a court in Rajasthan in 2006 and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for raping a German tourist. After getting parole to visit his ailing mother in 2006 he absconded, a source said.

However, in March 2013, he was arrested from Kerala where he was living by changing his identity. Mohanty had also managed to get a job in a bank and was staying in Kerala under a fake identity as Raghav Ranjan. He was again arrested by Rajasthan police, the source added.

In 2023, the Supreme Court had granted conditional bail to Mohanty. The Apex court allowed his release on the condition of Rs 2.5 lakh surety. Besides, it ordered him for monthly appearance at the Cantonment police station in Cuttack during the bail period and to surrender his passport.

PTI