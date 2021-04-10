You must have heard about Palika Bazaar which is an underground market located between the inner and outer circle of Connaught Place, Delhi. You will be surprised to know that there is a village in Australia where the entire population lives underground.

The name of this unique village is ‘Coober Pedy’ located in southern Australia. The unique feature about this village is that almost all people live in underground houses. These houses may look ordinary when viewed from outside, but are like luxurious hotels from inside.

There are many opal mines and people live in the empty mines. Notably, opal is a milky white coloured precious stone which people wear in their hands by placing it in a ring. Coober Pedi is also called the opal capital of the world as it has the highest number of opal mines in the world.

According to media reports, the mining work first started in 1915. As it is a desert area, the temperature rises in summer and comes down in winter which causes several problems to the people. Later, people started living in the empty mines to escape that.

These underground homes neither require AC in summer nor heaters in winter. Today, there are more than 1,500 underground houses here where people live.

These houses are equipped with all kinds of amenities. Many Hollywood films have also been shot here which include ‘Pitch Black’ (2000) and the producer has left the spaceship used in the film, which has now become a centre of attraction for tourists.