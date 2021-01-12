Bangkok: Fiasco at its highest form. Organisers of the Thailand Open had earlier in the day ruled out shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy of the event as both had tested positive for COVID-19. However, in the evening the organizers said that both Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy had tested negative. So they will be allowed to play in the Thailand Open.

Both the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed the development.

“Both Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been cleared to participate in the ongoing Yonex Thailand Open after the fourth-round tests reports confirmed that both shuttlers have been tested negative for COVID-19,” BAI said in a statement.

“BAI have taken up the matter with topmost BWF officials to ensure if tests were negative, matches for respective players should be rescheduled and no walkover is given,” the national body added.

Earlier in the day, chaos gripped India’s campaign at the tournament when Saina was forced out following a positive COVID-19 test. Prannoy’s participation hung in balance after his sample came out negative following a positive result in a bizarre turn of events.

It should be stated here that Saina and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, Prannoy, RMV Gurusaidutt had all tested positive a couple of months back. All of them recovered from the COVID-19 virus and had resumed rigorous training. They had all tested negative on arrival here. So it was a bit strange when Saina again tested negative for the disease.

Earlier in the day Saina had expressed her doubts about the positive report. She had tweeted her doubts and said she was confused about the report.

Now that Saina has been cleared, the organisers will have to reschedule the matches. Earlier her first round opponent had been given an walkover.