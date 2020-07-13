Amaravati: A scuffle over not wearing the mandatory face mask ended in the death of a teenage girl here. The teenage girl was trying to save her father from a group of attackers. They had attacked her father for not wearing a mask in Rentachintala village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Four persons involved in the attack, which eventually caused the girl’s death due to severe head injuries. They were arrested and remanded to judicial custody Monday. They have been booked for murder, said police.

The incident occurred a few days ago but became a cognizable offence Sunday following 19-year-old K Fatima’s death in the Guntur hospital.

According to police, Fatima’s father Yellamanda faced the ire of some people near the village tank early this month. He went there without wearing a face mask. Though the issue subsided then, it flared up when the same group were spotted in the street where Yellamanda lived, late last week.

This time they were not sporting the face mask and Yellamanda and some of his kin confronted them over it. The group picked up a fight and hit Yellamanda with sticks. Fatima rushed to her father’s rescue but in the melee suffered blows on her head. She succumbed in the Guntur hospital while undergoing treatment, the police said.

“We have altered the case to murder following Fatima’s death. We have arrested A Mallikarjuna, his father, brother and uncle over their involvement in the attack. Further investigation is continuing,” a district police official said.