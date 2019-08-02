There is a village in Poland where only girls have been born for more than a decade.

It has less than 300 hundred inhabitants, and most of them are female.

The village of Miejsce Odrzańskie is located in the south of Poland near the border with the Czech Republic.

A Polish mayor is offering locals a reward for having a baby boy.

“The youngest boy in our town 12 years old,” said a native villager.

It is also said that there was a boy born in 2010 but moved out of the village.

The reason for this bizarre phenomenon is not known but it attracted Professor Rafał Płoski, Head of the Department of Medical Genetics at the Medical University of Warsaw to investigate it further.

He said: “You have to go to the roots of history and verify the birth statistics. Then you should check if the girl’s parents are not related to each other, even to a very distant extent.”

“The next step, conduct an accurate interview with parents and children, check the environmental conditions. Only then can some trail appear,” he said.

Similarly in India also no girls were reported to be born in dozens of towns in the north of the country. Around 216 babies born in 132 villages in three months were all male.

