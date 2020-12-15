Rourkela: In a bizarre development, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department Tuesday served a default notice of more than Rs 110 crore on Kartik Kamila – a vegetable vendor from Rourkela town in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

Kamila has been charged with gross tax liability under Section 74(5). This apart, an amount of Rs 10 crore has allegedly been marked as input tax credit through a fake bank account.

The department has demanded Kamila to pay the tax along with applicable interest and penalty under Section 74(5), failing which a show-cause notice would be issued.

The accused, meanwhile, is clueless about any such transaction or tax fraud.

Kamila runs a small vegetable shop in the steel city. However, he has been represented as the owner of a market complex at Koelnagar here by Lingaraj Trading Company, reports said.

According to Kamila, someone might have used his documents to commit the offence. Recently, a driver in this town was victimised in a similar way by seamsters.

PNN