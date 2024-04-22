Bhubaneswar: The BJD Monday nominated six more candidates, including two women candidates, for the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections.
Here is the seventh list of candidates:
Hindol: Mahesh Sahu
Raghunathpali: Archanarekha Behera
Balikuda-Ersama: Sarada P Jena
Kakatpur: Tusharkanti Behera
Bangiriposi: Ranjita Marndi
Bari: Biswaranjan Mallick
With the announcement of the seventh list, the BJD has so far declared the names of 141 candidates for elections to the 147-member Assembly in Odisha.
The party has already nominated candidates for all 21 Lok Sabha seats.
PNN