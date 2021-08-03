New Delhi: Supporting the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has stressed giving more emphasis to sea routes or waterways for cargo transportation. Party leader Prasanna Acharya cited less impact on the environment and less oil consumption as the motivating factors behind the proposition.

While speaking on behalf of the party in the Rajya Sabha, Acharya stated that less than 1 per cent of cargo transportation happens through inland waterways as compared to 21 per cent through sea routes or inland waterways in the United States.

“We should try, as far as possible, to use our waterways because our entire road transport and air transport is congested. We should give much emphasis on this because when we transport cargo through sea routes or waterways, we pollute the environment comparatively less and oil consumption is also low which is beneficial for the country,” Acharya said.

He appreciated the government for not centralizing everything under the bill. He said that the state governments will be making their own rules and implementing them on the ground.

Also read: Sarangi bats for plastic park in Balasore

Acharya also apprised the House about Odisha’s rich history of maritime trade. Speaking of the excellence of ‘Sadhaba Pua’s (traders) and their contribution to the country’s maritime trade, he said, “They used to export textiles and foodgrains among other things to Java, Sumatra, Borneo, and Indonesia through ships and bring in fortune to Odisha during those days.”

Acharya appreciated the provision that seeks to penalise a vessel master if he abstains from rendering assistance to a nearby ship in distress. Under the distress clause, the vessel master will be penalised with a fine of Rs 10,000. It is to be mentioned here that the Inland Vessels Bill 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha Monday. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill July 29. The Bill seeks to introduce a uniform regulatory framework for inland vessel navigation across the country.