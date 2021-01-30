New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill should be passed in the Budget session of the Parliament.

During the all-party meeting held in New Delhi, senior BJD MP Pinaki Misra stated that the Chief Minister of Odisha and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has specifically requested the Union government to have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in this Budget session.

Significantly, senior BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said that opposition parties have demanded discussion on the farmers protest and January 26 violence during the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is ready to hold discussions on anything happening on the Earth.

It is to be mentioned here that BJD has been demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament. The regional party had given 7 MP tickets to women candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Five of the BJD women candidates won the elections.