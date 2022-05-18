Brajarajnagar: With the political atmosphere becoming warmer every passing day in Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency segment, both BJD and BJP intensified their election campaigns Wednesday.

Accordingly, BJD fielded candidate Alaka Mohanty and BJP candidate Radharani Panda have sought the mandates of local voters in their own favour and are campaigning in 19 mouzas under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district along with their respective party supporters.

The two partisan canddidates are leaving no stone unturned and there seems to be a tough competition among them to woo the voters.

BJP’s Panda had started her campaign Monday from native village Dhulunda in the Assembly segment. BJD’s Mohanty has covered the areas coming under Brajarajnagar municipal limits, so far.

The BJD and BJP candidates have alerady covered several villages of Kandheikela, Remata, Pithinda, Kanaktora and Badimal panchayats, coming under the 19 mouzas. They tried to convince the voters by explaining about welfare programmes of the state and Centre.

It is pertinent to mention, the date of polling has been scheduled for May 31. After withdrawal of three nominations May 17, the final list of candidates contesting for the bypoll has 11 names.

PNN