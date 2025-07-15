Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called for an eight-hour bandh in Odisha’s Balasore district Wednesday, demanding justice for Soumyashree Bisi, a 20-year-old college student who died after setting herself ablaze over alleged inaction on a sexual harassment complaint.

The shutdown will be observed from 6am to 2pm, with the party also planning to gherao the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. In view of the protest, the Home Department has directed all secretariat employees to report by 9:30am, after which the front gate will be closed. Security arrangements have been tightened around the area.

Soumyashree, a second-year Integrated B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, died late Monday night at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, two days after allegedly setting herself on fire outside the college principal’s chamber. She had earlier accused a professor of sexual harassment and claimed the college failed to act on her complaint.

The student sustained 95 per cent burns and was initially admitted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital before being shifted to AIIMS.

A statement from AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s Burn Centre said she was declared clinically dead at 11:46pm July 14, despite intensive care and renal support. President Droupadi Murmu had visited the student in the ICU hours before her death.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep sorrow and assured strict action against those responsible. The Odisha government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, her death has sparked widespread outrage and political uproar across the country. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with BJD president Naveen Patnaik have slammed the state government over the incident.

Congress and the Left parties have called for a statewide bandh July 17, alleging institutional failure and demanding accountability.

PNN & Agencies