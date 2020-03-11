Bhubaneswar: Candidates of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Wednesday filed nominations for polls for four Rajya Sabha seats in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satapathy, who is also the Returning Officer.

The four RS candidates Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta filed their nomination papers at the Assembly Conference Hall here.

It was also learnt that as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not field a candidate for the election, the four RS candidates of BJD are likely to win unopposed.

PNN