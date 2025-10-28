Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday alleged that the Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nuapada district have resorted to threatening and coercing the party’s cadres and supporters to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the November 11 byelection to the Nuapada Assembly seat.

In a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJD leaders alleged grave violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the BJP.

“It has come to our notice, and is widely reported among party workers and the general public, that Madhusudan Dash, Collector of Nuapada district, and Amritpal Singh, Superintendent of Police, Nuapada district, are misusing their official positions and government machinery to intimidate, threaten, and coerce cadres and supporters of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” the petition charged.

Such systematic and high-handed use of authority grossly undermines the democratic process and casts serious aspersions on the impartiality of the election administration, BJD said.

The regional party urged the ECI to take urgent cognisance of the ‘serious misconduct’ by the Collector and SP of Nuapada district so as to ensure all officials involved in the election process maintain strict neutrality and act in accordance with the law and the MCC.

It further sought initiation of exemplary and appropriate action against any act of intimidation, coercion, or misuse of government machinery to influence the electoral process.