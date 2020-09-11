Bhubaneswar: With the monsoon session of Parliament beginning September 14, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members, requesting them to be present in the House on the first day of the session.

Chief Whip, Biju Janata Dal (Rajya Sabha), Sasmit Patra said, “All Biju Janata Dal members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha September 14, 2020.”

“All members of Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day September 14, 2020,” he added.

The first day of the monsoon session is also slated for the election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

Notably, NDA has fielded JD-U member Harivansh Narayan Singh as its nominee. Filing of nomination ended Friday 12noon.

PNN